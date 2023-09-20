Eagles keep reaching high

Columbia’s Maura Kohlenberger jumps to block an attack at the net from Gibault’s Claire Barbour during Monday’s match won by the Eagles. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia High School volleyball team continued its sizzling start to the season with two more recent wins – including a rivalry victory at home Monday over Gibault.

The Eagles (14-3) posted a 25-14, 25-11 win over the Hawks for their sixth match victory in a row.

Kate Adams finished with 12 points, with Claire Sandstrom contributing eight kills and Ava Mathews chipping in with seven kills and 11 assists for Columbia.

On Thursday, Columbia won 25-10, 25-12 at home over Roxana. Sandstrom shined again, recording 10 kills and three blocks.

Sandstrom, a freshman, leads the team this season with 96 kills. Adams leads with 110 points, Megan Bolyard leads with 207 assists, Elliana Ames is tops with 47 blocks, and Addison Walton leads with 350 digs.

Columbia hosts Freeburg on Thursday in a key Cahokia Conference clash.

Prior to Monday’s defeat, Gibault (10-6) won 25-10, 25-14 over Gateway Science Academy but lost 25-21, 24-26, 13-15 to Metro East Lutheran on Saturday in a tournament at Belleville East.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks lost 27-25, 15-25, 18-25 to Chester. Lucy Range led the way for Gibault with 12 points, eight kills and 12 assists on the night.

Range is the team leader this season in points (77), kills (75) and assists (89).

Gibault hosts Carlyle on Wednesday before playing Monday at New Athens.

Waterloo (7-6) picked up two recent victories to climb above .500 on the season.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 25-12, 25-22 at Jerseyville. Kenzy Koudelka recorded 11 points and five kills for Waterloo, with Ellie Day contributing 13 assists and five kills.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 25-8, 25-17 over Civic Memorial. Koudelka (13 points) and Day (13 assists) were the stars again for the Bulldogs.

Koudelka leads the team in points with 63 and is tied for the lead in kills this season at 40 with Maddie Calvert.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday and will host Highland on Thursday in a pair of key Mississippi Valley Conference clashes.

Valmeyer (17-3) continues to keep busy on the court.

Over the weekend, the Pirates won four of five matches in the New Berlin Pretzel Classic to take third place in the tourney. Brooke Miller was named to the all-tournament team.

Valmeyer posted wins over Raymond Lincolnwood, Virden North Mac, Cumberland and Liberty, dropping a 25-23, 30-29 match against Athens.

Prior to this tourney, Valmeyer posted a 25-10, 25-9 victory over Dupo on Thursday. Kierstin Miller had 12 points, seven kills and 11 assists for the Pirates. Brooke Miller recorded 11 kills and Violet Krekel contributed 11 assists.

For the season, Mia McSchooler leads the team in points (134) and digs (269), and Brooke Miller leads in kills (208) and blocks (85).

Krekel is the team leader with 313 assists.

Dupo (1-10) hosts Lebanon on Wednesday before playing Monday at O’Fallon First Baptist Academy.

Allison Taylor is Dupo’s leader with 42 points. Kaylyn Woods leads with 40 kills, Alli DeClue is tops with 105 assists, and Ady Thornton leads with 122 digs on the season.