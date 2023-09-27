Work to begin on new soccer complex

Pictured is an artist’s rendering of the future soccer complex to be built off Bluff Road in Columbia. A groundbreaking ceremony takes place this Friday.

The St. Louis Steamers Soccer Club announced that a groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art facility will take place 9 a.m. Friday at its future stadium site located at the corner of Bluff Road and DD Road in Columbia.

This occasion will be attended by community leaders, former St. Louis Steamers players and sports enthusiasts alike.

The club said this new facility, designed with “attention to modernity and sustainability,” will serve as a hub for various soccer events, youth, and cultural gatherings.

Key features of this new three-phase soccer complex project include three lighted turf fields and a bar/restaurant along with concessions. The facility will also offer temporary outdoor futsal courts to support the growing interest of that sport.

Futsal is a soccer-based game played on a hard surface such as a basketball court.

Lacrosse and field hockey are other sports planned for the facility.

“This groundbreaking ceremony represents a significant step forward for our city and organization. The new facility will not only boost our economy but also provide a gathering place for our community to create lasting memories,” St. Louis Steamers Club Manager Jason Glover of Columbia said.

The groundbreaking is open to the public, and there will be refreshments, bounce houses and other attractions.

RSVP to jasonglover@steamerssoccer.com.