Can’t catch WHS girls XC 

Waterloo High School cross country runners Danielle Mudd and Cameron Crump finish first and second, respectively, at the Highland Invitational on Sept. 16.

The Waterloo High School girls cross country team continues to blaze trails this fall, winning two more meets.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs won the Freeburg Invitational at Smithton Community Park with four girls placing in the top 10.

Cameron Crump placed second, Danielle Mudd placed fifth, Angelynn Kanyuck placed sixth and Ava Rau placed eighth overall.

For the WHS boys, Austin Corey placed 11th and Kyle Kern placed 13th at the meet.

The WHS girls also ran in front at the Highland Invitational in Alhambra on Sept. 16.

Mudd and Crump ran step-for-step in a photo finish, with Mudd just beating out her teammate for the top spot.

Kanyuck placed third, Rau placed sixth and Kamryn Rader placed seventh in the race.

For the WHS boys, who placed second as a team, Kern placed fifth, Corey placed 14th, Justin Witt placed 16th and Ethan Schimpf ran to 17th place in Alhambra.