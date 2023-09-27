Football teams falter again

Columbia’s Lucas Riebeling (11) is tackled by a trio of defenders during a week one game at home against Mater Dei.

For the second straight week, all three local high school football squads suffered defeat Friday night.

Waterloo (1-4) lost to a tough Mississippi Valley Conference opponent Friday at Highland (4-1), falling 38-6.

It was Waterloo’s first road game of the season.

The only score for the Bulldogs of orange and black was a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore starting quarterback Conrad Lindhorst to senior Koby Osterhage early in the fourth quarter.

By that point, the Bulldogs of red and black led 21-0.

Highland added a field goal and two more TDs after that to dominate its homecoming game.

Waterloo was held to just 180 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, Highland compiled 270 rushing yards on the night.

The leaders of Waterloo’s defense on Friday were Gavin Lich (seven tackles, nine assists) and Harrison Bartosik (four tackles, 12 assists).

Next up for Waterloo is another MVC road test at Jerseyville this Friday. Jerseyville (2-3) lost 28-21 at Triad last week.

Columbia (0-5) battled hard early only to fall late in a 28-14 defeat at Freeburg (3-2) on Friday.

The Eagles answered an early Midgets score with an 18-yard TD pass from junior starting signal caller Mason Voegele to Lucas Riebeling.

The score was 7-7 after one quarter.

But Columbia wouldn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter after trailing 28-7.

Cameron Janik scored on a five-yard TD run to give the Eagles its second and final TD of the night.

Columbia rushed for just 22 yards on 24 carries at Freeburg.

In contrast, the Midgets rushed for 233 yards.

Sam Denny was the star on defense yet again for the Eagles, recording eight tackles and an assist.

Columbia hosts Wood River (0-5) this Friday in a battle of two teams seeking their first win of the 2023 campaign.

Dupo (3-2) dropped a 44-38 decision in its homecoming game Friday against Carlyle (2-3).

The Tigers trailed 16-0 after the first quarter and were down 30-8 at halftime, only to battle back.

Dupo outscored the Indians 15-0 in the third quarter and traded TDs with Carlyle in the final frame to make it close.

However, Carlyle’s 440 total rushing yards propelled the Indians to victory on this night.

Dupo’s sophomore starting QB Deegan Prater turned in another solid performance. He was 16-for-35 passing for 240 yards with four TDs and two interceptions.

He also ran for 58 yards on 10 carries.

Connor Ballard was Prater’s favorite target through the air, making four catches for 97 yards.

Dupo will travel south on Route 3 to battle a tough Red Bud (2-2) squad this Friday.