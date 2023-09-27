Soccer season in home stretch

Pictured is Gibault sophomore Soccer player Austin Stern during a recent match.

Only a few games remain in the high school boys soccer regular season as regional play lurks just around the corner.

Gibault (3-8) picked up a much needed victory last Tuesday over Mater Dei, 4-0.

Ty Frierdich netted two goals, Gavin Kesler added a goal and an assist, and Brady Biffar assisted on two goals for the Hawks.

Unfortunately, Gibault ran into its cross-town rival on Monday. Waterloo (11-2) posted a 5-1 victory on its home turf.

Kesler netted the goal for Gibault, who got 11 saves from goalie Andy Altes.

Kesler leads Gibault in scoring this season with 10 goals and two assists.

The Hawks host Kirkwood on Thursday and play Friday at Father McGivney.

Scoring for the Bulldogs in Monday’s win included two goals from Caeden Wille and a goal and two assists from Grant Eugea.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 3-1 at Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash. Wille again scored twice, with Ty Kinzinger also scoring a goal and Eugea picking up two more assists.

Eugea leads the ‘Dogs in scoring with five goals and 13 assists, followed by Kinzinger with eight goals and six assists, and Wille with nine goals and three assists.

Waterloo’s match with rival Columbia was Canceled Tuesday due to lighting. The Dogs will host Civic Memorial on Thursday before playing Monday at Collinsville.

Columbia (9-3-3) won 5-1 over Highland on Monday. Luke DeWilde and Liam Bivins each scored twice for the Eagles, with Kane Riebeling adding the other goal.

Over the weekend, Columbia played two matches up in Springfield.

On Friday, the Eagles dropped a 2-1 contest against Morton. Micah James scored and goalie Brady Hemminghaus made 10 saves for Columbia.

On Saturday, the Eagles battled to a 1-1 tie against Chatham-Glenwood. Quentin Frentzel scored on an assist from Carson Mueth. Hemminghaus made eight saves.

Last Tuesday, Columbia blasted Salem to the tune of 7-0. Hayes van Breusegen recorded two goals and an assist and Owen Worcester scored twice for the Eagles.

Columbia hosts Triad this Thursday before playing at Marquette on Monday.

The scoring leader for Columbia this fall is van Breusegen with 12 goals and five assists, followed by James with five goals and seven assists.

Valmeyer (0-9) is still in search of that elusive first victory of the season.

The Pirates lost 9-1 at Wesclin on Thursday. Jeremy Crossin netted the goal for Valmeyer.

The Pirates play Thursday at Carlyle and host Metro East Lutheran on Monday.