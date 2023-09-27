Volleyball squads sitting pretty

Kiersten Miller

With more matches down than are yet to be played this fall, a few local high school volleyball squads are turning heads as postseason time nears.

Valmeyer is among those teams, now sitting at 19-3 on the season following a three-set victory Monday over Chester, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17.

Brooke Miller, who ranks second in the St. Louis area at 5.06 kills per game and third in the entire area at 1.91 blocks per game, led the way once again for the Pirates with a whopping 14 kills and 13 points.

Not to be outdone, Brooke’s teammate Kierstin Miller finished with 12 kills, seven blocks and 10 assists in the win.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-15, 25-8 over Lebanon. Brooke Miller had 16 kills, Kierstin Miller had 10 kills and 12 assists, and Violet Krekel recorded 13 points and 16 assists for the Pirates.

Brooke Miller leads the squad with 238 kills and 90 blocks this season.

Mia McSchooler is tops on the team with 146 points and 302 digs.

Columbia (14-4) saw a winning streak end with a 28-26, 25-14 loss Thursday to Cahokia Conference rival Freeburg.

Ava Mathews finished with 15 kills and five assists for the Eagles. Megan Bolyard added 18 assists.

Columbia played Tuesday at Belleville West and plays Thursday at Wood River.

Kate Adams leads the Eagles in points this season with 111. Mathews is tops in kills with 108. Elliana Ames is the team’s top blocker with 48 so far on the season.

Gibault (12-8) started slow but pulled out a three-set victory Monday over New Athens, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks dropped a 25-15, 25-15 match to Carlyle.

The Hawks hosted Roxana on Tuesday, play at East St. Louis on Wednesday and host Father McGivney on Monday.

Lucy Range leads the Hawks this season with 81 points, 80 kills and 93 assists.

Waterloo (7-8) dropped a pair of tough Mississippi Valley Conference matches last week, both in three sets.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost to Highland, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs dropped a 16-25, 25-19, 14-25 match to Mascoutah.

Aidan Dintelman finished with 16 points, Megan Huebner had four kills and nine blocks and Ellie Day had 16 assists for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo faces another MVC test Thursday at Civic Memorial.

Kenzy Koudelka leads Waterloo this season with 66 points. Maddie Calvert is tops in kills with 45. Huebner leads with 35 blocks.

Dupo (1-12) lost 25-12, 27-25 at O’Fallon First Baptist on Monday. Kaitlyn Roberts had four kills for the Tigers.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 25-16, 25-19 to Lebanon despite four kills from Kenzie Boehne and four blocks from Maddie Ehrhard.

Dupo hosted Bunker Hill on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Marissa and hosts Cahokia on Monday.

Ehrhard leads the Tigers in blocks on the season, with Allison Taylor the points leader and Kaylyn Woods tops in kills.