Junior high baseball teams at state

Republic-Times- October 4, 2023

Waterloo could have two third place state junior high baseball squads this weekend. 

The Waterloo Junior High School and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School baseball teams both won their first round games in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association tournaments played Saturday in Centralia and Coulterville. 

WJHS won 7-3 over Whiteside on Saturday in Centralia, advancing to a Tuesday afternoon Class L tilt against Carterville. 

The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Carterville and will now face DuQuoin for third place at 1 p.m. Thursday. 

The same goes for SPPCS, which won 3-1 over Crab Orchard on Saturday in Coulterville. 

The Falcons battled Altamont in the Class S tourney on Tuesday afternoon, falling 8-3. 

SPPCS will play for third place against Buford-Farrington at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Football teams run to victory

October 4, 2023

Soccer teams catch playoff fever

October 4, 2023

Digs, kills and blocks… oh my!

October 4, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19