Junior high baseball teams at state

Waterloo could have two third place state junior high baseball squads this weekend.

The Waterloo Junior High School and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School baseball teams both won their first round games in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association tournaments played Saturday in Centralia and Coulterville.

WJHS won 7-3 over Whiteside on Saturday in Centralia, advancing to a Tuesday afternoon Class L tilt against Carterville.

The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Carterville and will now face DuQuoin for third place at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The same goes for SPPCS, which won 3-1 over Crab Orchard on Saturday in Coulterville.

The Falcons battled Altamont in the Class S tourney on Tuesday afternoon, falling 8-3.

SPPCS will play for third place against Buford-Farrington at 1 p.m. Thursday.