Soccer squads kicking ahead

Pictured, Gibault’s Brooke Biffar (right) kicks the ball ahead during a recent home match.

The Hawks, Bulldogs and Eagles are all experiencing ups and downs so far in girls soccer.

All three squads are either at or near the .500 mark in the early going as the schedule begins to pick up.

Gibault (2-2-1) won two of three recent matches.

On Monday, 14 saves by goalkeeper Maddie Davis was not enough as Freeburg downed the Hawks, 5-0.

On Thursday, Gibault picked up a 9-0 victory at Wood River. Brooke Biffar and Reece Ward each had two goals and an assist.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 4-1 at Father McGivney. Scoring goals for Gibault were Biffar, Ward, Sydney Wahle and Reagan Herrmann. Davis made seven saves.

The Hawks play at cross-town rival Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (2-2-1) lost 1-0 at Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad in overtime on Thursday. Lexi Stephens made 10 saves in net for Waterloo.

Last Wednesday, the ‘Dogs posted an 8-0 throttling of Jerseyville. Jaycee Cotton netted a hat trick and Sam Lindhorst added two goals.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday and will play Thursday at Highland following Wednesday’s rivalry match.

Columbia (2-3) lost 2-1 at Collinsville on Monday. Alexa Hildebrand scored the goal for the Eagles on an assist from Emily Holmes.

On Friday, Columbia won 7-1 at Freeburg. Holmes scored twice and Maddie Mauch had two goals and two assists.

On Thursday, the Eagles suffered a 2-0 loss to Granite City.

Columbia plays Friday at Mater Dei and Monday at Triad.