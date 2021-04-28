Volleyballers end in style

Pictured at left are Valmeyer volleyball seniors Tinleigh Jakimauskas and Brooke Maus. At right with head coach Angie Crawford (center) are Waterloo volleyball seniors Ellie Metzger and Breeyn Garrett.

The Valmeyer and Waterloo volleyball squads ended their seasons with wins Thursday night. Columbia’s season ended in narrow defeat last Tuesday.

The Pirates concluded a 13-3 season and claimed a share of the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference with a two-set win over Dupo on senior night.

Valmeyer won 25-4, 25-10. Kierstin Miller had 16 points and 19 assists. Brooke Miller had 13 kills. Mia McSchooler had 12 points.

It was the final match for seniors Tinleigh Jakimaukas and Brooke Maus.

Dupo was led by Maddie Esmon, who had five kills.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer outlasted Sparta in three sets, 25-27, 25-22, 25-13. McSchooler had 13 points and five kills. Brooke Miller added 10 points, six kills and four blocks.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 25-17, 25-20 over conference co-champ Red Bud. Markee Voelker had seven kills and Jayna Krekel had eight points and 11 assists.

The Bulldogs (4-7) ended their season with a 25-20, 25-19 win at Triad on Thursday.

It was the final match for seniors Ellie Metzger and Breeyn Garrett. Metzger had 11 kills and 12 blocks this season. Garrett led the Bulldogs with 67 digs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 25-20, 25-23 to Mascoutah.

Waterloo returns some key players next season, including juniors Hailey and Paige Montgomery, Ellie Schwehr and Ella Bockhorn and sophomore Emma Day.

Columbia (11-5) finished its season with a 25-18, 25-22 loss at home to Freeburg.

Maci Browne, a senior, had eight points in her final match. It was also the final match for seniors Natalie Busch, Natalie Huy, Ava Khoury, Olivia Peterson, Kate Von Bokel and Kaitlyn Wilhelm.