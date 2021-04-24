Eagles put exclamation point on 5-1 season

Columbia’s Londyn Little (28) dives for extra yards after a catch against Marquette on Saturday. (photo courtesy Paul Baillargeon).

The Columbia High School football team capped off a 5-1 season with a 35-14 victory over Marquette at Alton early Saturday afternoon.

In a rainy affair, the Eagles capitalized on five turnovers from its defense with a balanced offensive attack.

Columbia’s defense nabbed four interceptions and recovered a fumble.

The scoring started with – who else?– senior speedster Londyn Little. He caught a pass from quarterback Dominic Voegele and turned it into a 21-yard touchdown at 5:23 of the first quarter.

Following a Marquette score, Eagles running back Kyle McConachie rushed for a three-yard TD to end the first quarter.

Voegele scored on a 17-yard run late in the second quarter, and after getting the ball right back, Voegele connected on a 43-yard TD pass to Oliver Schrader to put the Eagles up 28-7 at halftime.

Little put an exclamation point on the day with a two-yard TD pass to Voegele early in the third quarter.

That marked the fifth different method Little had recorded a TD this season – the others being by reception, rush, interception return and kickoff return. He’s also scored via punt return in his CHS career. Little has committed to playing football at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh upon graduation this spring.

McConachie led the Eagles with 70 yards rushing.

Voegele had 121 yards passing and 66 yards rushing.

Tigers end with win

The Dupo High School football team finished with a .500 record at 3-3 with a 59-38 win at home over Carlyle on Friday night.

The Tigers rushed for 463 yards total, led by senior Camden Biggs with 307 yards on 36 carries. Logan Stevens, a sophomore, added 153 yards on the ground.

This is the first time since 2012 that Dupo’s football program has finished at or above .500.