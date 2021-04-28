Softball action heats up

The high school softball season is kicking into gear with local teams taking the field.

Waterloo (4-4) won 13-10 at Civic Memorial on Monday. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first, but watched as CM plated 10 in the third. The ‘Dogs clawed back with five runs in the fourth, four more in the sixth and another run in the seventh to emerge victorious.

Jane Kaniecki continued her hot spring by going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Abbey Goff went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Mia Miller homered.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 5-4 at Alton. Miller struck out 13 in the complete game pitching effort and also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Kaniecki went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo lost 2-0 to Collinsville.

The Bulldogs play Wednesday at Highland and host Mascoutah on Monday.

Columbia (4-2) served as rude guests at Gibault on Monday, blasting the Hawks 19-1 in their season opener.

Kylie Cleveland, a University of Illinois commit, went 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs for the Eagles. Taylor Holten and Ava Khoury also homered.

On Friday, Columbia lost 8-2 at Triad. Kelsie Ohlendorf had a double and two RBIs for the Eagles, who hosted Red Bud on Tuesday and host Okawville on Wednesday, play at Freeburg on Friday and play a Saturday doubleheader at Belleville East.

Valmeyer opened its season with a 6-1 victory at home over Althoff on Monday.

Valmeyer’s Aspen Schmidt, Rylee Nagel and Brooke Miller combined to allow just three hits in a combined pitching gem.

Brianna Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooke Miller and Tinleigh Jakimauskas both doubled for the Pirates, who battled New Athens on Tuesday.

Dupo opened its season at home Monday against Lebanon, falling 12-0 in five innings.

The Tigers were no-hit in the game and 13 of their 15 outs came via strikeout.

Dupo hosts New Athens on Friday.