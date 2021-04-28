Baseball teams take their swings

Pictured, Waterloo’s Colin McFarland hits a game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning at home over Collinsville on Thursday.

The Waterloo and Columbia baseball teams met Friday behind Eagleview Elementary in Columbia, with the ace righthander of the Eagles silencing the Bulldogs offense. For pictures from that game, click here.

Senior pitcher Jackson Holmes, a Saint Louis University commit, struck out 10 in six innings of one-hit ball as the Eagles won 4-0.

Drew Graves went 3-for-3 and Sam Bonaldi went 2-for-4 for Columbia, which picked up its first win of the season.

Waterloo’s only hit came off the bat of senior Colin McFarland, who is hitting .304 with two stolen bases so far this spring.

The Bulldogs are playing without some key players – including ace righty Dustin Crawford – due to COVID quarantine protocols associated with the WHS football team.

Waterloo (2-7) lost 9-3 at home to Civic Memorial on Monday.

On Thursday, Waterloo picked up a thrilling 4-3 victory over Collinsville. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, McFarland hit a walk-off line drive single.

Logan Hopfinger struck out 11 and walked none in six solid innings on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo picked up its first win of the season at home over Valmeyer, 11-1.

Marcus Heusohn went 2-for-3 with a home run and double to go along with the pitching win. Hopfinger went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Waterloo hosted O’Fallon on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Civic Memorial and plays Thursday at Freeburg, weather permitting.

Prior to Friday’s win over the ‘Dogs, Columbia lost 4-0 at Belleville West on Thursday. The Eagles were held to just three singles.

Adam Wibbenmeyer pitched four solid innings with seven strikeouts for Columbia (1-2), which played at Edwardsville on Tuesday, hosts Okawville on Wednesday and plays Friday at Freeburg before hosting Marquette on Monday.

Columbia plays at Gibault next Wednesday.

Gibault (3-3) lost 5-0 to Triad on Thursday despite senior righty Ryan Bollinger’s second complete game of the young season.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Marquette, Thursday at Nashville and host Freeburg for a Saturday doubleheader.

Daniel Darin, a sophomore, leads Gibault’s offense at .353 with six runs.

Valmeyer (1-2) played at New Athens on Tuesday and will host Dupo this Thursday before playing a Saturday doubleheader at Marissa.

Dupo lost its season opener at home against Lebanon on Monday, 9-1.

Logan Stevens went 2-for-2 to lead the Tigers. Camden Biggs went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks.

After playing at Valmeyer on Thursday, the Tigers host New Athens on Friday and play at Marissa on Monday.