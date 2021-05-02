Busy weekend of baseball action

Valmeyer’s Ethan Rowe-Brown during a game earlier this season at GCS Ballpark. For more photos from this game, click here. (John Spytek photo)

Local high school baseball teams spent plenty of time on the diamond this weekend, taking advantage of perfect weather.

On Friday, Waterloo picked up a much-needed win at Mississippi Valley Conference leader Civic Memorial. Bulldogs pitcher Logan Hopfinger threw a complete game five-hit shutout as Waterloo won 5-0. The ‘Dogs (3-9) play Monday at Mascoutah.

Gibault (4-6) lost 7-1 at Highland on Friday, as the Hawks were held to just one hit. On Saturday, Gibault lost both games of a home doubleheader, falling 3-0 and 9-2 to Freeburg. Ryan Bollinger pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and collected two hits in the game one loss. Nick Chambers pitched four shutout innings of relief in the game two loss.

Columbia (1-5) lost 13-3 at Freeburg on Friday. Drew Graves went 2-for-2 for the Eagles and senior righthander Jackson Holmes took the loss on the mound. On Saturday, Columbia dropped a 6-4 contest at Triad. The Eagles will try to right the ship with a Monday game at Salem before hosting rival Gibault on Wednesday.

Valmeyer (3-4) split a Saturday doubleheader at home against Marissa. The Pirates lost game one, 3-2. Jacob Rowold went 2-for-3 with a triple. In game two, Ethan Rowe-Brown went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Evan Rowe-Brown picked up the pitching win as the Pirates were victorious by the score of 11-1.

Dupo lost 7-1 to New Athens on Friday. Anthony Castaldi had an RBI double for the Tigers, who are still searching for their first win.