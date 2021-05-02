Busy weekend of baseball action

Local high school baseball teams spent plenty of time on the diamond this weekend, taking advantage of perfect weather.
On Friday, Waterloo picked up a much-needed win at Mississippi Valley Conference leader Civic Memorial. Bulldogs pitcher Logan Hopfinger threw a complete game five-hit shutout as Waterloo won 5-0. The ‘Dogs (3-9) play Monday at Mascoutah.
Gibault (4-6) lost 7-1 at Highland on Friday, as the Hawks were held to just one hit. On Saturday, Gibault lost both games of a home doubleheader, falling 3-0 and 9-2 to Freeburg. Ryan Bollinger pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and collected two hits in the game one loss. Nick Chambers pitched four shutout innings of relief in the game two loss.
Columbia (1-5) lost 13-3 at Freeburg on Friday. Drew Graves went 2-for-2 for the Eagles and senior righthander Jackson Holmes took the loss on the mound. On Saturday, Columbia dropped a 6-4 contest at Triad. The Eagles will try to right the ship with a Monday game at Salem before hosting rival Gibault on Wednesday.
Valmeyer (3-4) split a Saturday doubleheader at home against Marissa. The Pirates lost game one, 3-2. Jacob Rowold went 2-for-3 with a triple. In game two, Ethan Rowe-Brown went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Evan Rowe-Brown picked up the pitching win as the Pirates were victorious by the score of 11-1.
Dupo lost 7-1 to New Athens on Friday. Anthony Castaldi had an RBI double for the Tigers, who are still searching for their first win.