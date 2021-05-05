Soccer girls keep battling

Pictured, Waterloo’s Sam Lindhorst keeps the ball inbounds during a home match against Mater Dei on April 16.

All three local high school girls soccer squads are competing against tough opponents of late.

Waterloo (4-3-1) posted two Mississippi Valley Conference wins in the past week.

The Bulldogs won 5-0 over Highland on Thursday. Payton Richter and Jaycee Cotton scored two goals each for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 3-0 against Mascoutah. Richter, Jade Goulding and Megan Jung all scored for Waterloo, which plays in the Metro Cup tournament this week.

The ‘Dogs opened Metro Cup play with a 1-0 loss Monday to Edwardsville.

Waterloo continues Metro Cup play against O’Fallon at Columbia High School on Wednesday and Granite City at CHS on Saturday before taking on Belleville East on Monday.

Gibault (3-3-1) gave the state’s top-ranked team all it could handle on Friday.

Althoff edged the Hawks, 1-0. Maddie Davis made 26 saves for Gibault, which opened Metro-Cup play Monday with a 1-0 win over Marion at Freeburg.

Brooke Biffar scored on a free kick from the 25-yard line and Davis made 13 saves for the Hawks.

Gibault continues Metro Cup play vs. Roxana at Althoff on Wednesday, vs. Breese Central at CHS on Saturday, vs. Belleville West at Oerter Park on Monday and vs. Father McGivney at Oerter Park on Tuesday.

Columbia (3-4) lost 2-1 in penalty kicks at undefeated Triad on Monday. Lindsay Glover scored the goal for the Eagles.

On Friday, Columbia blasted Mater Dei, 7-1. Maddie Mauch scored four goals and added an assist. She leads the team in scoring so far this season with seven goals and four assists.

Columbia hosts Belleville West on Wednesday, Edwardsville on Saturday and plays at Marquette on Tuesday.