Softball season flings ahead



Pictured, Waterloo’s Ashley Steinhardt pitches during Monday’s win at home over Mascoutah. Picture courtesy of Gatewayphoto.net

Local softball teams are experiencing the ups and downs of the regular season as the schedule presents game after game, weather permitting.

Columbia (7-4) picked up a 4-1 victory over Salem on Monday. Kaitlyn Bearley and Ella Riley each had a hit and two RBIs and Julia Foster struck out seven for the pitching win.

Columbia lost 2-1 in 10 innings at Freeburg on Friday and split a Saturday doubleheader at Belleville East.

Ava Khoury pitched all 10 innings Friday and also went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

On Saturday, the Eagles won 2-0 with Foster pitching a two-hitter and Kelsie Ohlendorf going 3-for-3, and then lost 11-6 despite a 4-for-4 showing by Taylor Holten and a three-run homer off the bat of Khoury.

Columbia won a marathon home match against Red Bud last Tuesday, 5-4 in 10 innings. Holten, Karsen Jany, Khoury and Riley each had two hits for the Eagles. Samantha Roy homered for Red Bud.

The Eagles play Wednesday at Edwardsville and Friday at Breese Central before hosting Triad and Centralia on Saturday.

Waterloo (5-5) won 12-0 over Mascoutah on Monday. Tessa Stokes went 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs. Taylor Wilson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jane Kaniecki added two hits and three runs.

On Friday, Waterloo lost 3-1 at Highland. Izzy Wahn went 2-for-3 and Mia Miller had nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday and Gibault on Thursday before traveling to Collinsville to face Collinsville and East St. Louis on Saturday.

Kaniecki is hitting .529 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and 14 runs. Wilson is hitting .500 with 11 runs.

Gibault (0-3) lost 3-2 at Okawville on Thursday. The Rockets plated two in the seventh after the Hawks had scored two in the sixth inning.

On Monday, Gibault lost 10-3 at home to Belleville West.

Valmeyer is 2-0 on the young season after edging rival New Athens last Tuesday. The Pirates plated a run in the top of the seventh to emerge victorious.

Valmeyer hosts Carlyle on Thursday.

Dupo (0-3) lost 14-4 to New Athens on Friday. Kyann Prater went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Emma Hager went 4-for-5 with a homer, three doubles and five RBIs for New Athens.

On Monday, Dupo was no-hit in a 13-0 loss at Marissa.

The Tigers host Metro East Lutheran on Monday.