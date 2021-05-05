It’s ‘batter up’ for local squads

Columbia’s Sam Bonaldi connects on a pitch during an April 23 game against rival Waterloo. See photos from the game at republictimes.mycapture.com.

Local high school baseball teams spent plenty of time on the diamond of late, taking advantage of perfect weather.

On Friday, Waterloo (3-10) picked up a much-needed win at Mississippi Valley Conference leader Civic Memorial. Bulldogs pitcher Logan Hopfinger threw a complete game six-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as Waterloo won 5-0.

Hopfinger helped his own cause by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

The win came after losses to O’Fallon last Tuesday, 13-3, and at Freeburg on Thursday, 7-1. The Bulldogs were held to just three hits at Freeburg.

On Monday, Waterloo lost 3-2 at Mascoutah.

The ‘Dogs host Mascoutah on Wednesday and a Saturday doubleheader against Granite City.

Columbia (3-5) won 3-1 against Salem on Monday. Drew Graves hit two doubles and had an RBI. Adam Wibbenmeyer struck out 11 in a complete game pitching win.

On Saturday, the Eagles downed Mt. Vernon and lost to Triad.

In a 10-2 win over Mt. Vernon, Wibbenmeyer hit two triples and had three RBIs. Sam Bonaldi and Tate Schilling added three hits each.

In a 6-4 loss to Triad, Matt Howard hit two doubles for the Eagles.

On Friday, Columbia lost 13-3 at Freeburg. Graves went 2-for-2 and senior righthander Jackson Holmes took the loss on the mound.

Columbia lost 11-1 at Edwardsville last Tuesday. Holmes homered in the game.

Gibault (4-6) lost 7-1 at Highland on Friday, as the Hawks were held to just one hit.

On Saturday, Gibault lost both games of a home doubleheader, falling 3-0 and 9-2 to Freeburg. Ryan Bollinger pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and collected two hits in the game one loss. Nick Chambers pitched four shutout innings of relief in the game two loss.

Prior to those losses, the Hawks won Thursday at Nashville, 3-1. Daniel Darin, a sophomore, pitched a complete game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Chambers had two key hits, the last of which drove in the game-winning run.

Gibault plays Thursday at Jerseyville and Saturday at Marquette.

Kameron Hanvey, a sophomore, has 10 stolen bases and five runs scored this season for the Hawks.

Valmeyer (3-4) split a Saturday doubleheader at home against Marissa.

The Pirates lost game one, 3-2. Jacob Rowold went 2-for-3 with a triple.

In game two, Ethan Rowe-Brown went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Evan Rowe-Brown picked up the pitching win as the Pirates were victorious by the score of 11-1.

The Pirates played at Dupo on Thursday, winning 8-7. Henry Weber went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Clay Juelfs went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Rowold added two hits and two runs. Rowold also got the pitching win.

Noah Chism went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Valmeyer played at New Athens last Tuesday, falling 2-1. The Pirates were held to one hit on the day.

Dupo (0-4) lost 7-1 to New Athens on Friday. Anthony Castaldi had an RBI double for the Tigers.

On Monday, Dupo lost 7-6 at Marissa. Kaleb McGlasson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers, who battle Gillespie at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Wednesday and play Thursday at Steeleville.

Castaldi and Logan Stevens are both 4-for-9 at the plate this season for Dupo.