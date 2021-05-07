Eagles snag recent wins

Jackson Holmes pitches during a recent game for Columbia. (John Spytek photo)

The Columbia High School baseball team has won four straight games to get to .500 on the season.

On Wednesday, the Eagles topped Monroe County rival Gibault at home, 9-6. A seven-run third inning propelled Columbia to victory. The Hawks committed four errors on the day.

Matt Howard and Adam Wibbenmeyer led Columbia’s offense with two hits and three RBIs each.

On Thursday, Columbia (5-5) defeated Althoff, 13-10. Sam Bonaldi hit three doubles and scored four runs. Howard added three hits. Logan Mueller had a triple and three RBIs.

The Eagles play at Cahokia Conference foe Breese Central on Friday and play Saturday at Mascoutah.

Gibault (4-8) dropped its fifth straight game Thursday, 15-5 at Jerseyville. Brayden Sabo and Nick Chambers collected two hits each for the Hawks, who play Saturday at Marquette.

Waterloo (4-10) picked up a Mississippi Valley Conference victory at home on Wednesday, 1-0 over Mascoutah. Logan Hopfinger was the star of the day for the Bulldogs, pitching a complete game six-hit shutout and driving in the game’s only run.

The ‘Dogs host Granite City on Friday.

Valmeyer (4-5) won 9-5 at Lebanon on Wednesday. Clay Juelfs went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Henry Weber went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Pirates.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 17-14 to Carlyle in a windy affair. Jacob Rowold had three hits and Jacob Kempfer added two hits and three RBIs.

Valmeyer hosts Red Bud for a Saturday doubleheader.

Dupo (0-6) lost 10-3 to Gillespie at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Wednesday. The Tigers were held to three hits.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 10-0 at Steeleville. Dupo only had one hit in the game.

The Tigers host Red Bud on Monday.