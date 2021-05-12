Soccer squads saving best for last?

Pictured, Gibault goalkeeper Maddie Davis makes a sprawling save during a recent home match. She has made 114 saves already this season.

The Metro Cup ended Saturday for all three local high school girls soccer teams, and action now turns toward the final stretch of games on the schedule.

Gibault (4-5-1) won a 2-1 thriller in penalty kicks Saturday over Breese Central. Maddie Davis made 15 saves and Reece Ward scored the regulation goal for the Hawks.

Gibault lost 2-1 to Roxana in tourney action last Wednesday. Josie Thomas scored for the Hawks.

On Monday, Gibault lost a post-tourney match at home to Belleville West, 4-0.

The Hawks host Columbia on Thursday.

Ward (five goals, two assists) and Brooke Biffar (four goals, three assists) lead Gibault in scoring.

Columbia (4-5) ended tourney play Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles won 3-2 over Belleville West. Maddie Mauch continued her sizzling spring by scoring twice for Columbia. She leads the team with nine goals and four assists.

Columbia played Tuesday at Marquette and play Friday at Mascoutah after Thursday’s rivalry match with Gibault. On Monday, the Eagles host another rival, Waterloo.

Waterloo (4-5-2) ended Metro Cup action with a 3-1 loss to Granite City on Saturday. Payton Richter scored the goal for the Bulldogs, who played to a scoreless tie Monday at Belleville East.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs lost 4-0 to O’Fallon.

Waterloo is led in scoring this season by Jaycee Cotton (five goals) and Richter (four goals).

Waterloo battled Civic Memorial on Tuesday and host Jerseyville on Thursday.