Soccer season kicks into gear

The high school soccer season got underway last week, with a cross-town battle between Waterloo and Gibault serving as the highlight of early season match-ups.

Waterloo topped rival Gibault on the WHS turf field last Wednesday night, 2-0.

Mason Springer scored in the first half and Eli Gardner added a second half score for the Bulldogs. Both goals were assisted by Hayden Reese. Sam Ward made five saves to earn the shutout in net.

Goalkeeper Connor Olson was the star for Gibault, making 11 saves in the game.

Waterloo opened its season with a 1-0 victory over Belleville East last Tuesday. Brennan Lacroix scored for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (3-2) went 1-2 in the Carbondale tournament over the weekend.

Waterloo lost to Perryville on Friday, 3-0. On Saturday, Waterloo defeated Sikeston, 3-0, but lost to Carbondale, 2-1.

Jake Cooling, Reese and Derek Young scored in the win over Sikeston.

Waterloo played at Civic Memorial on Tuesday and hosts Freeburg on Wednesday.

Young leads the team in scoring with two goals, followed by Reese with a goal and two assists.

Gibault (0-1-1) tied with Mascoutah on Monday, 2-2.

The first half of the contest was scoreless, with the Hawks having the majority of chances.

Olson made several big saves in net to keep his team in the game, and Helio Neto Franca scored in the 49th minute to put the Hawks up 1-0.

Mascoutah answered and then took the lead with another goal in the 62nd minute.

Andrew Feldker tied the game for Gibault off a corner kick from Neto Franca.

Olson turned away a couple of late scoring chances by Mascoutah.

Gibault played at Marquette on Tuesday, hosts Vianney on Thursday and plays at Belleville East on Saturday morning.

Columbia opened its season in the Metro Cup, going up against the likes of Springfield, Edwardsville and Granite City.

Last Monday, the Eagles tied Springfield, 1-1. Jonah James scored for Columbia.

Columbia lost 5-2 to Edwardsville in the Metro Cup last Wednesday. James scored both goals for the Eagles.

Columbia topped Granite City, 3-2, on Saturday to close out tourney play. Karson Bridges recorded a hat trick for the Eagles.

On Monday, the Eagles battled to a 1-1 tie with Marquette. Bridges notched a late goal to even the score.

Alec Venhaus was stellar in net for Columbia, recording eight saves in the match.

The Eagles played at Carlyle on Tuesday and host Valmeyer on Thursday.

Bridges leads Columbia in scoring with four goals and an assist, followed by James with three goals.

Valmeyer also competed in the Metro Cup, falling to Roxana, Civic Memorial and Mt. Vernon.

Owen Van Britson scored for the Pirates in the 7-1 loss to Roxana last Monday.

Trevor McClellan notched a goal for Valmeyer in its 10-1 loss to Civic Memorial last Wednesday.

McClellan recorded a hat trick in Valmeyer’s 7-3 loss to Mt. Vernon on Saturday.

Valmeyer hosts Carlyle on Wednesday, plays at Columbia on Thursday and hosts Salem on Friday.