Eagles down Mascoutah, 28-7

The Columbia High School football team takes the field prior to its season opener Saturday night at home against Mascoutah. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia High School football team opened its season with a 28-7 win at home over Mascoutah on Saturday.

The game was rescheduled from Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Eagles missed an early field goal attempt, and penalties against both teams stalled all promising drives in a scoreless first quarter.

Columbia’s offense kicked into gear in the second quarter. Quarterback Nic Horner connected with twin brother Sam Horner for a 10-yard catch to Mascoutah’s 21-yard line, and strong running from Donavan Bieber resulted in a short rushing score at 9:02. The Eagles led 7-0.

Mascoutah answered with a 28-yard TD pass with 4:19 remaining in the half to tie the game at 7-7.

Following a long pass play that put the Eagles at Mascoutah’s 40-yard line, Nic Horner scrambled for eight and then six yards to put Columbia in range. On third down and nine, The Horner twins hooked up for a 25-yard TD pass. Columbia went into the locker room up 13-7.

The Horner boys connected again in the third quarter, scoring from 13 yards out at 4:26. Nic Horner found Londyn Little on the two-point conversion to make it a 21-7 lead for the Eagles.

Little, known for making big plays all last season, intercepted a pass and ran 98 yards for the score late in the third quarter, putting Columbia up 28-7.

Nic Horner was 10-for-17 passing for 141 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 79 yards. Sam Horner had both TD catches and finished with 79 yards receiving.

Bieber carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards. Little had 69 yards receiving and 24 yards rushing in addition to the large interception return TD.

Eli Wagner was the star on defense for the Eagles, recording two interceptions and 15 total tackles.

Columbia travels to Monroe County rival Waterloo next week. Both teams are 1-0 on the season.