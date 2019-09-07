Columbia runs past Waterloo, 35-10

Columbia quarterback Nic Horner extends the football into the endzone for a touchdown run Friday night at Waterloo. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia quarterback Nic Horner moved into third all-time in career passing yards at the school Friday night, but it was his running game and the Eagles rushing attack that proved too much for rival Waterloo in a 35-10 victory.

Horner scrambled for 98 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 109 yards as the Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season. Columbia rushed for 300 yards as a team against the Bulldogs.

Donavan Bieber ran for 146 yards and two scores. Ronnie Hunsaker added 43 yards on the ground and a TD.

Things looked promising for the host Bulldogs in the game’s opening possession. Waterloo signal caller Jake Wade completed a 64-yard pass down the sideline to Adam Yount that put the ball at Columbia’s one yard line. A false start on the very next play, however, set the Bulldogs back five yards and they had to settle for a 22-yard Tyson Roedl field goal at 8:30 of the first quarter.

Following a nice kickoff return by Hunsaker to midfield, Horner gained chunks of yardage on the ground and then Bieber dashed for a 33-yard TD at 6:20 to give Columbia a 7-3 lead.

The score remained that way until midway through the second quarter when Horner completed a pass to twin brother Sam Horner for 17 yards and then hit Londyn Little for 12 more yards. Strong running by Hunsaker resulted in a short TD run that made it 14-3 Columbia at 5:52. That remained the score at halftime.

It was more of the same for Columbia in the second half. On a drive early in the third quarter, Bieber ripped off runs of 13 and 37 yards, Little added a 16-yard run and Bieber cashed in from three yards out to make it a 21-3 game.

Nic Horner showed off his running ability again, scoring on a 24-yard run to make it 28-3 at the end of the third quarter. His 58-yard TD scramble at 10:40 of the fourth quarter put the icing on the cake at 35-3.

Roedl added a late TD run for the Bulldogs after Wade connected on two straight passes of more than 20 yards to Dustin Crawford. Roedl led the Bulldogs with 57 yards rushing to go along with 18 yards receiving.

Columbia’s defense was led once again by Eli Wagner, who finished with 11 tackles and a sack. Hunsaker added 10 tackles.

Nic Horner now has 3,082 career passing yards at Columbia, surpassing Richie Schlemmer (1972-74) for third all-time.

Columbia hosts Salem next week. Waterloo (1-1) travels to Carbondale.

Read comments from both head coaches on Friday night’s game and their assessments of the week ahead in the Sept. 11 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.