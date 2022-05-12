Soccer rivals to clash for regional title

Gibault’s Elena Oggero and Columbia’s Taylor Martin battle for the ball on March 24.

Monroe County rivals Columbia and Gibault will meet once again in girls soccer – this time with a regional championship on the line.

Both teams posted convincing victories Wednesday night at the Class 1A Gibault Regional in Columbia’s Oerter Park.

Columbia (14-7-1) blasted DuQuoin to the tune of 21-0 in the early game on Wednesday. Maddie Mauch, the team’s leading scorer this season, scored just 10 seconds in and the Eagles were up 4-0 in the first minute of the match.

It marked the seventh straight win for the Eagles, who have outscored opponents 74-1 in that span.

In the nightcap, Gibault (7-9-2) posted a 9-0 win over Pinckneyville. Emily Richardson netted five goals and Elena Oggero added two scores for the Hawks. Richardson leads Gibault in scoring this season with 13 goals and three assists.

Columbia and Gibault advanced to the regional final, which takes place 11 a.m. Saturday at Oerter Park. The winner advances to the Class 1A Roxana Sectional and will face the winner of the Breese Central Regional on May 18.

The two Monroe County teams are familiar with each other. Back on March 24, Columbia won 3-0 at home over the Hawks. Taylor Martin scored twice for the Eagles in that win, including a penalty kick goal to start the scoring.

