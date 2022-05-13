Girls tracksters qualify for state

Pictured, from left, is Waterloo’s 4×200 meter relay team of Kristin Smith, Molly Grohmann, Carleigh McFarlane and Taylor Thorsten.

Several local high school girls track athletes punched their ticket to Charleston by virtue of solid showings in sectional competition this week.

At the Class 2A Salem Sectional on Thursday, nine girls from Waterloo joined Columbia’s Abby Venhaus in qualifying for state.

Waterloo’s Marah Johnston won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.97 seconds and Waterloo’s Molly Grohmann won the high jump at 1.70 meters. Waterloo’s 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams also qualified for state by placing second in their respective events. The 4×200 relay team consists of Grohmann, Kristin Smith, Carleigh McFarlane and Taylor Thorsten. The 4×400 team consists of Grohmann, Johnston, Smith and Thorsten. The 4×800 team consists of Cameron Crump, Kamryn Rader, Angelynn Kanyuck and Danielle Mudd.

Venhaus, who also qualified for state last year, placed second in the triple jump (10.92 meters), third in the long jump (5.21 meters) and fourth in the 100 meter run (12.68 seconds) at Salem to make a return to Charleston in those events.

At the Class 1A Nashville Sectional on Thursday, Dupo qualified four girls for state. Tamoni Jordan won the triple jump at 9.85 meters. Kabrina Houston placed second in the 100 meter run with a time of 13.09 seconds. The 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams each placed second to qualify for state. Both relay teams consist of Houston, Jordan, Octavia Heidelberg and Alexis Curtis.

The IHSA Girls Track State Meet takes place May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.