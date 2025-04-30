Soccer girls alive and kicking

Pictured is Waterloo’s Grace Pohl during a recent home match.

All three local high school girls soccer squads have enjoyed successful springs thus far, but the true test nears as regional play is coming soon.

Waterloo (9-4-2) won two of three recent matches.

The Bulldogs lost 1-0 to unbeaten Father McGivney on Monday in overtime. Makayla Gummersheimer made eight saves for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, it was a 3-1 victory at Civic Memorial. Nichole Gum continued her amazing freshman season by recording two goals. Megan Young added a goal and assist.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo blanked Highland by the count of 7-0. Gum had a hat trick and an assist. Jordyn Keller also scored three goals.

Waterloo plays at rival Triad on Thursday, then hosts Mascoutah this coming Tuesday.

Gum has 20 goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs.

Columbia (13-2-3) just refuses to lose.

The Eagles won 4-1 against St. Charles Lutheran in a tourney at Union, Mo., on Monday, getting two goals each from Riley Mathews and Reese Woelfel.

On Saturday, Columbia played twice up in the Springfield area. The Eagles tied New Lenox Providence, 0-0, and won 3-1 over Rochester. Scoring for Columbia in that win were Woelfel, Alaina Rains and Lillie Prater.

The Springfield trip began Friday with Columbia posting a 2-0 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin. Mathews and Rains scored the goals for the Eagles.

Last Wednesday, Columbia hosted local rival Gibault and won 8-1. Mathews had two goals and two assists, with Rains also scoring twice.

Columbia plays Wednesday in Missouri against Parkway South, then hosts Father McGivney on Monday and Salem on Tuesday.

Mathews has 24 goals and 12 assists to lead the Eagles. Woelfel has 15 goals and 11 assists.

Gibault (11-6-2) dropped a 3-1 match to Catholic rival Marquette on Monday, getting a goal from Elena Oggero.

On Saturday, it was a 1-1 tie for the Hawks against Murphysboro. Karmon Grohmann scoring for Gibault on an assist from goalkeeper Maggie Altes.

In the loss last Wednesday at Columbia, Emily Richardson scored the team’s lone goal.

Gibault plays Monday at Freeburg.

Richardson is the leading scorer for the Hawks this season with 19 goals and 17 assists, followed by Grohmann at 15 goals and 13 assists, and Aubrey Thomas at 11 goals and 15 assists.