Here comes the heat

Gibault freshman pitcher Dante Gianino delivers during Monday's home victory over Valmeyer.

Baseball teams are bracing for the impending postseason, hoping to iron out any wrinkles prior to regional play.

Gibault (6-13) picked up an 8-3 win Monday at home over Valmeyer (6-15), getting a complete game from freshman lefthander Dante Gianino. He struck out seven.

The Pirates outhit the Hawks on the day, but Gibault took advantage of 10 walks issued by Valmeyer pitching.

Robert Pierpoint had a hit and two RBIs for the Hawks.

For the Pirates, Luke Blackwell and Landon Roy each had two hits. Roy stole home for Valmeyer’s first run in the top of the first inning.

Prior to Monday’s contest, Gibault lost 6-3 to Freeburg and 8-6 to Teutopolis in a Saturday doubleheader at home. Nolan Snell had three total hits on the day to lead the Hawks.

Gibault trailed Freeburg, 3-3, following a three-run sixth inning, only to see Freeburg plate three in the top of the seventh.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 6-4 at Trico. Nathaniel Atkinson pitched a complete game and was aided by three hits each from Snell and Pierpoint.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Belleville East, then host Civic Memorial on Thursday.

Michael Wessel leads Gibault in hitting this season at .333 with 12 RBIs and 15 runs, followed by Snell at .309 with 11 RBIs.

Valmeyer preceded Monday’s loss with a 16-4 defeat at the hands of Wesclin. The Pirates had four total hits on the day.

On Thursday, it was a 7-0 loss at Marissa despite a 2-for-3 day by Blackwell.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 16-8 to Valley Park. Roy went 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates suffered a 14-6 defeat at the hands of Marissa. Kye Holbrook went 3-for-3 with two runs.

Valmeyer hosts Dupo on Thursday.

Blackwell leads the Pirates on offense at .476 with a .566 on base percentage, 23 runs and 11 RBIs.

Chase Snyder is hitting .345 with 14 RBIs.

Columbia (12-8) has been enjoying more wins than losses of late.

On Monday, the Eagles had a 13-run third inning en route to a 16-5 victory at home over Breese Central.

On Friday, Columbia lost 4-1 at Edwardsville, collecting on three hits in the process. Sully Bonaldi drove in the team’s only run.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 14-2 over Wood River.

Last Wednesday, it was a 2-1 victory at O’Fallon. Will Kleinschmidt had a hit and two RBIs as Connor Basinski pitched six and two-thirds innings with zero earned runs allowed.

Last Tuesday, Columbia blasted Wood River to the tune of 17-1. Micah James went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Logan Bosch went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Oakville, travels Thursday to Breese Central, then hosts Collinsville on Monday.

James is the leading hitter for the Eagles at .491 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs.

Basinski is 2-1 on the mound with a 0.58 ERA in 24 innings.

Waterloo (11-7) has seen some ups and downs on the diamond of late.

On Monday, it was a 4-3 loss at Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland. Chase Knebel, a crafty senior southpaw, went the distance for Highland with eight strikeouts.

On Friday, Waterloo picked up a 12-8 win over Collinsville at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Brady Schmidt and Mason Riggs each drove in three runs for the ‘Dogs. Chaten Kirchner added two hits.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo lost 1-0 to Triad in a tight MVC contest. The Bulldogs were held to two hits, which were unable to help Conrad Lindhorst get in the win column despite a complete game with only an unearned run allowed.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs posted a 7-3 victory over Mt. Vernon. Kirchner had three hits and an RBI. Carter Jones drove in two runs in addition to picking up the mound victory.

Waterloo hosts Highland on Wednesday and Mater Dei on Thursday, then plays Monday at Jerseyville.

Kirchner leads Waterloo’s offense at .366, followed by Rowan Schilling at .364.

Patrick O’Donnell is hitting .333 with four homers, 17 RBIs, 18 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Lindhorst is 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 25-plus innings pitched.

Dupo (2-12) dropped a few more recent contests.

The Tigers lost 4-1 on Thursday to New Athens, collecting only two hits on the day.

Last Wednesday, it was an 8-4 loss to Wesclin. The Tigers had five errors in the game. Teegan Hargrove went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 13-1 to New Athens. Brady Portell had the only hit on the day for the Tigers.

Deegan Prater is Dupo’s leading hitter at .444 with 11 runs and 12 RBIs.

Hargrove is the top pitcher this spring for the Tigers with a 2.88 ERA.