Softball season flying by

Columbia’s Sam Augustine makes contact during a game earlier this season.

The Columbia and Waterloo softball squads keep piling up wins while a few other local squads experience mixed results.

Columbia (15-2) has won 13 straight contests.

On Monday, it was a 15-2 blasting of Breese Central at home. Sam Augustine homered, Reagan Mathews went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs, and both Paige Froess and Elle van Breusegen collected two hits each.

On Thursday, the Eagles flew past Wood River by a 10-0 count. Harlie Rainbolt went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Mathews drove in two runs.

Last Wednesday, Columbia outlasted Red Bud, 2-1. The Eagles trailed 1-0 after five innings, but plated runs in the sixth and seventh to emerge victorious. Froess pitched a complete game and got two hits each from Reagan Jarrard and van Breusegen.

Last Tuesday, it was a 10-4 victory over Wood River. Kaylee Bosch went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs. Jarrard went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Edwardsville.

Leading the Eagles on offense this spring is van Breusegen at .500 with a .571 on base percentage and 26 runs. Jarrard is hitting .449 with 22 RBIs and 18 runs.

In the pitching circle, Emily Webb is 8-1 with a 0.97 ERA and Froess is 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA.

Waterloo (12-2) won two recent games.

On Monday, the Bulldogs picked up a 3-0 victory over Jerseyville. Samantha Juelfs and Riley McDermott each collected two hits to help pitcher Aidan Dintelman in her two-hit shutout. Dintelman struck out seven.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 10-2 over Civic Memorial. Juelfs went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs as Dintelman again pitched a two-hitter, this time with eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs host Triad on Wednesday, then play Thursday at Gibault, host Marion on Saturday, and play Monday at Civic Memorial.

Juelfs leads the team in hitting at .409 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 17 runs.

Ava Brown is hitting .452 with 22 RBIs.

Dintelman is hitting .452 in addition to her 12-1 pitching mark and 1.67 ERA.

Gibault (5-10) lost two recent contests.

On Monday, the Hawks dropped a 7-6 affair against Trico. The Pioneers plated the winning run in their final at-bat.

Kylie Edwin and Lauren Lanham each had two hits for Gibault.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 8-2 at Steeleville despite a 3-for-3 day from Karina Jerkatis and two more hits from Lanham.

After Gibault hosts Waterloo on Thursday, it plays host to East St. Louis on Monday.

Lanham is hitting .500 with 22 runs and nine stolen bases to lead the Hawks. Jerkatis is hitting .419 with 18 runs.

Valmeyer (2-7) lost 12-0 to Marissa on Monday and 7-0 to Marissa on Thursday.

The Pirates collected four hits in Thursday’s loss, two each from Avery Proffer and Madisyn Huddleston.

Valmeyer hosts Dupo this Thursday and hosts Steeleville on Tuesday.

Dupo (7-8) rallied for a 2-1 win Thursday over New Athens. The Tigers plated the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

Keara Prater and Addison Thompson each had two hits, with Thompson picking up the complete game pitching victory.

Leading the way on offense for Dupo this spring is Kylie Kloess at .489 with 17 runs and 13 RBIs. Adrienne Latimer is hitting .409 with 14 runs.

Thompson has a 2.16 ERA.