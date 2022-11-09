Sloppy end to cross country season



Pictured is the back of Waterloo High School’s Ava Rau after running in the Class 2A state cross country meet Saturday in Peoria.

Columbia’s Calvin Range powers through the rain and slop in the Class 1A race.

Several local high school cross country runners competed in less-than-ideal conditions Saturday at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet in Peoria.

In Class 1A, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan placed sixth overall on a rainy, muddy course to earn all-state accolades. His finish time was 15:29.44.

It marked the top time at Detweiller Park in Columbia High School history and was the best finish ever for any CHS runner at state.

“It was a great experience being able to race against the best of the best,” Hogan told the Republic-Times.

The CHS junior added that the “wind, rain, cold and mud created a crazy environment and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Now, Hogan turns his attention to the spring track season. He placed ninth at state in the 3,200 meter run for the CHS track team last spring.

Columbia’s Calvin Range placed 59th at state on Saturday. In the Class 1A girls race, Columbia’s Madison Missey placed 101st.

In Class 2A, Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz capped off his stellar high school cross country career with a top 50 finish. He placed 49th with a time of 16:34.45.

Schwartz, who holds the school record for a three-mile course, has committed to running at the University of Southern Indiana upon his graduation this spring.

In the Class 2A girls race, the Waterloo girls placed 13th overall and were led by Cameron Crump, who placed 27th with a time of 18:57.67.

Other top runners for the Waterloo girls at state were Angelynn Kanyuck in 70th place, Danielle Mudd in 88th place and Ava Rau in 92nd place.