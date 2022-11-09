Hockey season underway

Pictured, Michael Gildehaus of the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs takes a shot during game three of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Finals last season against Granite City.

The puck has dropped for high school hockey, as two local teams look to be the last left standing at the end of the 2022-23 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs played in the league’s final game this past February, falling to Granite City in a heartbreaker.

The Raging Bulldogs will look to get to the MVCHA finals once again, but there’s plenty of hockey to focus on before then.

Freeburg-Waterloo opened this new season with a convincing 10-0 trouncing of Edwardsville East last Tuesday. Conner Blair scored four goals and dished out three assists. Anna Lugge added two goals and an assist.

The Raging Bulldogs battled Belleville on Monday, falling 5-3. Lugge, Cohin Reynolds and Zach Bonenberger netted goals for Freeburg-Waterloo.

Upcoming games for Freeburg-Waterloo take place at 9 p.m. night vs. O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex and 7:30 p.m. Monday vs. Highland in Granite City.

The Columbia Ice Eagles also started their regular season last Tuesday, posting a 12-0 blasting of East Alton-Wood River.

Nathan Carr was the high-point man for Columbia, notching four goals and two assists.

The Ice Eagles battled Bethalto on Monday, winning 5-1, and were in action again Tuesday night vs. Highland. Scoring goals in Monday’s win were Carr, Rece Sanderson, Anderson Judy, Cam Ax and Sam Muren.

Columbia takes on Granite City at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite City and battles Belleville at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.