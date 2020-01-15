Sauget dispensary OK’d for recreational cannabis

A medical cannabis dispensary in Sauget has received its license from the state to sell adult-use recreational cannabis.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Wednesday that The Green Solution, located at 2021 Goose Lake Road off I-255 near GCS Ballpark, was granted a license to begin recreational cannabis sales as long as it complies with local zoning rules and other laws.

State law now permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

The Green Solution, which has been in operation since 2016, is the second metro-east medical cannabis dispensary licensed to sell recreational marijuana. Illinois Supply & Provisions in Collinsville has been open since Jan. 1.

An attempt by the Republic-Times to find out when the Sauget location will begin selling recreational cannabis was not yet returned as of Wednesday evening.

