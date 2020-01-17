Waterloo Park District gets splash pad grant

Gov. JB Pritkzer announced the recipients of grants through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Program on Friday, and one of those recipients was the Waterloo Park District.

The district was awarded a $400,000 grant to help build a new splash pad at William Zimmer Memorial Park, located off of Rogers Street.

“I’m very excited,” Waterloo Park District Board President Kevin Hahn said. “I believe the community will be behind it.”

Hahn said the district should receive the grant money as early as next year, after which it would begin construction.

The district will now began preliminary planning stages for the splash pad, which means it does not yet have an estimated cost or timeline.

