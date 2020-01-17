Waterloo man sentenced for sex crimes

Tommy M. Seals

A local man will serve probation and some jail time for sex crimes committed several years ago.

Tommy M. Seals, 72, of Waterloo, was sentenced this week in Monroe County Circuit Court to four years of probation and ordered to serve 28 days in county jail each of those four years after being convicted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Seals was also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and fined $2,914, must register as a sex offender and undergo treatment. He must not come into contact with the victim, per the sentencing arrangement.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said this case involved a contested sentence by the defense, with Judge Dennis Doyle making the ultimate sentencing decision.

“It was a unique sentence,” Hitzemann said.

Seals was charged in May 2018 with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for sex acts committed with a female family member that was under the age of 18 in 1999 and again in 2010, court information states.