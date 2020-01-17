Vehicle stolen in Dupo

Pictured is the suspect vehicle in Friday’s theft of a minivan in Dupo.

Dupo police are investigating the Friday morning theft of a 2015 Dodge minivan from the parking lot of KNJ Gas Mart, 308 N. Main Street.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m., Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said.

“The vehicle was running when the owner went inside the gas station,” Smith said. “A dark Nissan car pulled into the parking lot and a white female exited the car and got into the van, driving off with it northbound.”

Smith added that the license plates on the Nissan do not match up with the vehicle, so they are most likely stolen. Police provided surveillance images of the suspect vehicle and the suspect on Friday afternoon.

“The driver of the Nissan was a white male,” Smith said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dupo Police Department at 618-286-4884.