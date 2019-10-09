The highs and lows of cannabis

Local governments throughout the state are starting the process of deciding whether they will allow marijuana businesses within their jurisdictions when the drug becomes legal for adult recreational use Jan. 1.

Monroe County is beginning to address the issue, as Columbia held a committee meeting on the issue last Monday and Waterloo is set to hold a public hearing on the matter Oct. 15.

To help residents decide their stance on this matter, this article summarizes the basics of the law and some main arguments for and against allowing cannabis businesses.

The CRTA

Signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in June, the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act allows Illinois residents 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and half a gram of THC in a cannabis-infused product.

Non-residents can possess half those amounts.

THC is the compound in marijuana that gets the user high.

Broadly, people will be able to consume marijuana in their private residence, but not in a public place, on school grounds, anywhere smoking is prohibited or near minors…

