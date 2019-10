Haunted Trail celebrating 30 years

An October tradition that predates the pumpkin spice craze returns beginning this Friday.

The Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Haunted Trail begins this weekend, marking its 30th year of providing fun scares for thousands of people.

“We put on a pretty good trail,” said Carl Graves, chairman of the trail this year. “We’ve got food and drinks. We’ve got games for the kids to play. My wife has a game where she gives little kids bags of candy and stuff for free. It’s all just to make kids happy.”

The club took over the trail 30 years ago after an individual put on a haunted trail at the club grounds 31 years ago.

The response to that trail made the club decide to host its own haunted trail…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.