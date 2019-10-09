Holder joins 116th race

The Republican field for state representative of the 116th district got a little more crowded, as David M. Holder announced his candidacy.

Holder, 65, of Baldwin, has served on the Randolph County Board since December 2010 and is currently the board’s chairman.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the citizens of our county over the past nine years, and I look forward to continue to serve our communities with a strong financial and conservative background,” he said.

In addition to Holder, David Friess of Red Bud and Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt have already announced they will seek the Republican nomination in the March 17 primary election.

The winner of that race will challenge Democrat Nathan Reitz of Steeleville, who was appointed in May to fill the seat vacated by Jerry Costello II after he took a job with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources…

The Republican field for state representative of the 116th district got a little more crowded, as David M. Holder announced his candidacy.

Holder, 65, of Baldwin, has served on the Randolph County Board since December 2010 and is currently the board’s chairman.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the citizens of our county over the past nine years, and I look forward to continue to serve our communities with a strong financial and conservative background,” he said.

In addition to Holder, David Friess of Red Bud and Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt have already announced they will seek the Republican nomination in the March 17 primary election.

The winner of that race will challenge Democrat Nathan Reitz of Steeleville, who was appointed in May to fill the seat vacated by Jerry Costello II after he took a job with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.