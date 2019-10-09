County talks dispatching, pot, UTVs

The Monroe County Board revisited a few topics of recent interest during its Monday morning meeting at the courthouse.

An agreement for a contract setting forth Waterloo’s payment for emergency dispatching services provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was presented for approval. The Waterloo City Council approved the three-year contract on its end in September.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said the contract, which replaced a verbal understanding, was long overdue and would help cover increasing costs of providing the service and maintaining necessary equipment.

Commissioner Vicki Koerber expressed concerns about the billing cycle as set forth in the contract and withheld her approval.

The contract was approved by a 2-1 vote with commissioners Bob Elmore and Ron Schultheis voting in favor.

Commissioners next discussed how the county should respond to state legislation concerning recreational marijuana consumption statewide effective Jan. 1…

Read more in the Oct. 9 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.