Brockland rezoning tabled

The effect of public input made an impact during Monday’s meeting of the Columbia City Council.

One action item on the agenda involved rezoning a residential area abutting the east end of the Bob Brockland Pontiac GMC vehicle dealership lot off Old Route 3 near Skyline Drive.

The item, which would have rezoned the area from R-5 residential to C-3 business, was tabled after public comments brought new information to light.

Donna Biondo, a resident who lives near the dealership, spoke to the council about her concerns.

Referring to the rezoning ordinance, which stated the “current R-5 zoning likely contributes to diminishing (the Brockland lot) property’s value,” Biondo claimed that rezoning “would be a hardship” to the residents of Skyline, including decreasing their own properties’ values…

