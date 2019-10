Longtime bartender buys The Outsiders

Regular patrons at The Outsiders in Waterloo may soon be seeing more of a familiar face, as longtime bartender David Melican recently purchased the bar.

“I was kind of lucky, I guess,” Melican said of how he bought the establishment. “Me and the owner were buddies, and he always said if he decided to sell he would give me the first opportunity, and he did.”

Melican, who also co-owns Lane House Construction, has been a part-time bartender at The Outsiders for about 20 years.

He finally bought the bar Sept. 30. He said he wanted to buy it because of the customers.

“I always like the people here,” the Waterloo man said. “They consider themselves family.”

