Sandstrom makes all-state

Claire Sandstrom

Columbia High School volleyball standout Claire Sandstrom was recently selected to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Second Team for her efforts on the court this fall.

Sandstrom, a sophomore, led the Eagles with 304 kills this season. With 86 total sets played, she averaged 3.53 kills per set.

Sandstrom also had 35 blocks this season.

Columbia finished its successful 2024 volleyball season with a record of 31-7.

In addition to her all-state recognition, Sandstrom was named to the 2024 Mississippi Division All-Conference Team in the Cahokia Conference.

She was the only sophomore on that list.

Sandstrom also led the Eagles in kills last season as a freshman with 219 in 73 sets played.