CHS soccer star named all-state

Hayes van Breusegen

Columbia High School soccer standout Hayes van Breusegen was recently named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team following a fantastic season.

The speedy senior forward led the Class 1A state fourth place Eagles in scoring with 33 goals and seven assists this fall. His 73 total points ranked him seventh in the entire St. Louis area for scoring.

Columbia finished with a 24-5-1 record this season.

Among his accomplishments on the pitch this fall, van Breusegen netted four goals in a game on three different occasions.

In addition to the all-state nod, van Breusegen was also named to the All-Cahokia Conference boys soccer squad.

Last season, van Breusegen also led the Eagles in scoring with 22 goals and 12 assists as the team placed third in the state.

He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team for his accomplishments last season.