Girls hoops season tips off

Columbia’s Jordan Holten (left) gets ready to shoot after pulling down a rebound Monday against Greenville. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school girls basketball season tipped off with two local tournaments this week.

The 14th annual Columbia Tip-Off Classic began Monday night with both the host Eagles and Waterloo Bulldogs in action.

Columbia opened its own tournament with a game against Greenville, winning 69-43.

The Eagles shot 46.2 percent from the floor as a team and went on a 21-9 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Leading the way for Columbia was senior all-stater Sam Schmuke. She scored 16 points and made nine steals. She’s already Columbia’s all-time leader in career steals.

Other key contributors for the Eagles in their season-opening win were Ava Langhans (15 points, eight rebounds), Jordan Holten (11 points, nine rebounds) and freshman Riley Bahr, who scored 10 points in her varsity debut.

Next up for Columbia in the tourney is a match against Father McGivney on Wednesday night.

The tournament concludes with the championship game about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waterloo opened its season with a 33-26 defeat at the hands of Father McGivney in the tournament on Monday night.

Kristin Smith led the Bulldogs with seven points and six steals.

Waterloo shot just 22 percent (11-for-50) as a team from the floor.

The Bulldogs will battle Greenville in the tourney on Wednesday night.

Another local tourney taking place this week is the Dupo Cat Classic.

The host Tigers opened their season with a 24-15 loss to Roxana. Dupo led 5-0 after the first quarter but only managed to score 10 points the rest of the game.

Dupo will face New Athens in the tournament on Wednesday.

Gibault is also playing in the Cat Classic and played Tuesday night against Mt. Olive.

Win or lose, the Hawks will play again Thursday in the tournament, which concludes Saturday afternoon.