Davis at the top of her game

Western Kentucky University soccer player Maddie Davis of Waterloo was recently named Goalkeeper of the Year and All-Conference USA First Team for her play this season.

Davis allowed just six goals in CUSA play this year, good for a .667 goals against average which is tied for the best in the league. Her .860 save percentage was the best during conference play.

Davis now has 14 career shutouts, which is tied for the third most in WKU history.

The redshirt junior’s 123 career saves are fifth at WKU, and her career 1.14 goals against average is currently fourth.

She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School.