RP Lumber sues KB Contracting

Republic-Times- November 8, 2023

A lawyer representing RP Lumber Co., Inc. has sued KB Development Group, LLC and its owner Michael Thomas for breach of contract and allegedly failing to pay for nearly $150,000 worth of building materials. 

The suit was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court on Friday and alleges that Thomas entered into a contract with RP Lumber in February 2018 promising to pay for materials purchased from the plaintiff with an agreement to pay interest, fees and costs of collection in the event the amount owed was not paid. 

According to court documents, the outstanding balance owed by KB Contracting is $149,738.81 plus a 24 percent per annum.

The suit asks for payment of the amount owed along with finance charges and court costs.

