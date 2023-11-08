New housing discussed in Columbia

With affordable housing at a premium in the area, the Columbia City Council spent a majority of its Monday meeting discussing a proposed condominium development near Gedern Estates between Ghent and Palmer roads.

Representatives of the proposed North Point Villas were on hand to discuss a community unit plan overlay which asks for setback and street size variances for a 41-unit housing development.

The item was for discussion only, but had received recommendation for approval with a 6-1 vote at an Oct. 10 meeting of the Columbia Planning Commission.

Ward IV Alderman Steve Holtkamp began discussion by speaking out against the smaller street width – 30 feet as opposed to 36 feet – and the significantly shorter front setback – 22 feet versus the standard 40 feet.

“It should be following the rules we got,” Holtkamp said, later adding he had already been contacted by residents of neighboring Gedern Estates about the potential of another private drive in the area to service the proposed development.

Ward III Alderman Jeff Huch asked how the city would benefit from approving the CUP-A overlay.

Huch referred to the nearby Water Tower Villas development, saying the plans would not have been possible without variance due to the topography in that area. He said the 15-acre parcel in question is a different situation.

Concerns were also raised by Ward I Alderman Doug Garmer about the density of housing and potential complications which could arise if a buyer wanted to build something which did not fit in the prescribed housing footprint in a certain lot.

Holtkamp added to Garmer’s comments by stating the lots would already be “tight” and to lose the six-foot spacing between would be “disaster.”

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm addressed that concern by pointing out any structure which did not fit in the required area would necessitate use of multiple lots and thus reducing the total condominiums which could be built.

To Huch’s question, Brimm noted the parcel is currently unused, besides occasion use for light farming, and development of the area would provide revenue to the city.

Brimm also said of the 29 construction-ready lots available in Columbia, most are in the Walnut Ridge/Brellinger development, which are more expensive than the projected $300,000 average cost per Grant Frierdich, who was on hand to speak for the proposed North Point Villas project.

Ward II Alderman Michael Lawlor supported the idea of providing a new area for single-family housing in Columbia.

“I don’t see this as something being built for large families. This is for the folks who don’t want to do anything outside except maybe BBQ. It’s a bit denser, but it seems to me Columbia is way short on places for some retired folks without children,” Lawlor said. “There’s not a new place for them to buy. I tend to think this is filling a need, although it’s not perfect, it fills a need at a good time with a decent price point with our town just going out of sight on property costs.”

The item is expected to be on the Nov. 20 council meeting agenda.

The next item on Monday’s agenda was a discussion about how Columbia would address recent passage of the Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act which goes into effect Jan. 1.

Under the act, all new employees are entitled to 40 hours of paid leave upon hire.

Since municipalities are not exempt from the act, Brimm explained he and Columbia City Attorney Terry Bruckert have been working through ways to make the city compliant to the act.

Brimm suggested the city could provide leave on an accrued basis and still meet the requirements of the act.

Bruckert added the issue of requiring companies to provide paid leave “will just get worse over time,” and that the supporters of the bill originally wanted one month of paid leave per year.

To that remark, Mayor Bob Hill said, “I don’t know how, as a business owner, you’re gonna be able to survive in Illinois much longer.”

On a lighter note, Ward II Alderman Lauren Nobbe announced the city had been selected as a finalist for a $50,000 grant to build a dog park in the city.

The winner of the PetSafe Unleashed grant will be determined by an online voting contest open now through Nov. 30.

One vote may be cast per day at petsafeunleashed.petsafe.com, or by following the link on the City of Columbia, IL – Dog Park page on Facebook.

The proposed park in Columbia would be built along Admiral Trost Drive.