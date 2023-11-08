Dog fight injury lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court in which Connie Hall of rural Waterloo has sued her neighbors Jennifer and Gregory Candrl for failure to restrain their dogs in the 6500 block of H Road, leading to an injury to Hall.

The filing alleges that on March 16, 2022, two of the Candrls’ dogs attacked one of Hall’s dogs without provocation and “causing great bodily injury” to Hall and to her dog Lawson.

To “shield her dog from greater injury,” Hall began to strike the dogs with tree branches through “multiple attacks in the violent struggle,” the lawsuit alleges.

The filing also alleges the Candrls’ dogs are “known for being dangerous,” having attacked a different neighbor’s cat and killing it in 2020 and also biting a different neighbor on a bicycle in a separate incident.

The Candrls are being sued for violating the Illinois Animal Control Act (strict liability), and common law strict liability, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

There is also a count of intentional infliction of emotional distress filed due to alleged harassment by the Candrls since the incident.

Hall is seeking a judgement in excess of $50,000 for injuries and emotional distress.