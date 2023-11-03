Thursday night shooting in Waterloo

One man was injured and another man faces charges following a Thursday evening shooting in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department responded at 7:05 p.m. to an apartment at 422 W. Fourth Street for the report of an adult male shot twice in the leg. He was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said a separate adult male present at the scene of the shooting was taken into custody for his role in the incident.

On Friday, Aden Widel, 18, of Waterloo, was charged with felony obstructing justice in connection with the incident. Court information alleges Widel “removed evidence from the scene in an attempt to prevent the prosecution” of a 25-year-old Waterloo man.

Possible further charges are pending.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Waterloo police and EMS at the scene of this incident.

Police are still attempting to piece together details surrounding the shooting, but assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

“We believe everyone involved has been identified and this was not a random act,” WPD Detective Andrew Dahlem told the Republic-Times on Friday morning. “We also do not have any concern for a threat to the safety of the public going forward.”