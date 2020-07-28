Route 156 restrictions east of Waterloo

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that Route 156 east of Waterloo at Prairie Du Long Creek Road will be restricted beginning Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.

Flaggers will be utilized to maintain two-way traffic through the work zone. This work is necessary to make bridge approach repairs and is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating of Alton.