No reprieve from virus

Monroe County has recorded 36 new coronavirus cases since July 14, bringing the county’s overall total to 204 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.

“We’re actually doing a little bit better than we were last week,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said, noting most cases the previous week stemmed from Fourth of July parties and about 50 percent were among people in their 20s.

As of Tuesday, there are 82 active cases and four residents hospitalized with the virus.

Sixty-eight cases have been reported here since July 7.

“The problem is once you have an increase like that, it doesn’t come back down as quick as it goes up, and they continued to spread it,” Wagner said. “But we’re starting to see a bit of a recovery now.”

There were four new cases reported last Wednesday, 12 on Thursday, none Friday, four Saturday, three Sunday, six Monday and one Tuesday.

Included in the new cases is Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, who recently announced he has contracted the virus. A second member of the sheriff’s department has also tested positive.

Additionally, Monroe County Electric Cooperative recently had an employee whose spouse tested positive, resulting in the MCEC employee and four other co-workers being placed under quarantine.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo also announced it was suspending all liturgical events until Aug. 1 because one of its office staff caught the virus.

Another noteworthy new case is at Oak Hill Nursing Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center. Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz said a part-time employee tested positive after the entire facility was tested again last week.

No Oak Hill residents have contracted the virus so far, and the latest worker to have it has not worked recently and is quarantining at home.

A final high-profile new case has not been officially reported. An anonymous employee at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, located at 253 Bradington Drive, told the Republic-Times on Tuesday she has tested positive for the virus.

Wagner said he had not yet been informed of that, but that does not mean it is false. He also pointed out the state requires nursing homes to announce positive cases.

The latest round of cases has not been traced back to one type of activity like going to bars or one location, according to Wagner.

“It’s been a whole mash of things – float trips, trips to the lake and even some bachelor or bachelorette parties,” he said.

Wagner said he anticipates the daily case count will drop to the 4-6 range for Monroe County this week, which he considers standard.

“If we can stay at where we’re at and ride things out this way, I think we’ll be good,” Wagner said. “We’ll be able to keep it out of the vulnerable populations.”

Wagner said wearing a face covering will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The best thing people can do if they’re in big groups or around people is wear a mask,” he explained. “I know people don’t like wearing masks and there’s somewhat of a political statement to the masks, but they have to use their own judgement. If you don’t wear a mask and you’re within six feet of somebody, your risk is much greater than being within six feet of somebody with a mask on.”

As the cases have risen, the health department announced it will hire two contact tracers and a contact tracing manager.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Waterloo zip code has had 88 confirmed cases (1,977 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 82 cases (745 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 14 cases (119 tests).

Other IDPH data paints a more foreboding picture of the pandemic in Monroe County and the metro-east region.

For the week beginning July 5, which is the most recently available data, Monroe County was among only four counties in the state the IDPH classified as having warning signs pointing to an increase of COVID-19. The other four counties were St. Clair, Union and Clark.

The IDPH county-specific tool designed to help individuals determine what activities they choose to do measures the risk metrics of new cases per 100,000, number of deaths, test positivity percentage, number of tests performed, emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, cluster percentage of cases and percentage of ICU beds available.

For all of the metrics, save cluster percentage of cases, the state lists a target number and shows whether a county meets that target or exceeds.

Monroe County’s case rate is 84 per 100,000 people (the goal is 50), its test positivity rate is 9.6 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and it performed 282 tests last week. The state deems testing to be sufficient when the positivity rate is at 8 percent or lower.

The county meets the other criteria.

Wagner said he is not too concerned with the designation.

“I would be much more concerned if those numbers were holding or continuing to go up, but we’re not seeing that,” he said.

The metro-east region, which is comprised of Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties, has the highest and fastest increasing test positivity rate in the state as of Tuesday.

The positivity rate has increased in the last seven days for which data is available, climbing to 7.1 percent on July 17. It was at 4.9 percent July 9.

The region has seen a single-day increase in its seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions. It also has 42 percent hospital availability and 52 percent ICU bed availability.

Wagner said he was not especially familiar with the other counties’ numbers, but argued the higher positivity rate is due to fewer people being tested in this area.

“The people here won’t get tested unless they feel sick,” he said. “If you’re only testing sick people, your positivity rate goes way up.”

Given the number of young people getting the virus in Monroe County and the surrounding area, Wagner also said he does not anticipate the lagging indicators of hospitalizations or deaths to increase much.

According to the IDPH, the rising positivity rate threatens to move the region back in the state’s newly announced mitigation plan.

In St. Clair County, there are 3,138 confirmed cases, including 149 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 28,020 have been tested there. The positivity rate is approximately 11 percent.

Randolph County has had 375 confirmed cases, 62 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus, 306 have recovered and none are hospitalized with it in that county. The positivity rate is 7.6 percent in Randolph County.

There are 165,301 cases of coronavirus and 7,347 deaths in all of Illinois, according to the IDPH.

The state reported 1,598 more cases and 23 more deaths on Wednesday.

In Missouri, there are 34,762 confirmed cases and 1,143 deaths. That includes 9,104 cases in St. Louis County and 3,341 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 3,875,709 people have contracted the virus, while 141,473 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 14.7 million cases of coronavirus and at least 611,299 COVID-19-related deaths.