Waterloo schools to start with remote learning

During a special meeting that lasted all Friday morning, the Waterloo School Board voted to approve Superintendent Brian Charron’s recommendation for a blended remote learning plan that adheres to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.

The decision on schooling was ultimately the superintendent’s to make, but Charron sought school board support for his recommendation.

“You’re (the board) wanting something more aggressive that doesn’t follow the IDPH recommendations for keeping people safe. And that’s where I said ‘This has to be a board issue,'” Charron said at one point during Friday’s meeting. “If you’re going to ask me to violate guidelines against the advice of our attorney, against the advice of our insurance company, and now against the advice of our local health department, then you need to vote for that plan that does that. If you don’t want to vote for a plan that violates IDPH guidelines, I can sign off on that. It would be nice to have the board’s support. I know that I don’t have all of that.”

Waterloo School Board President John Caupert later clarified to the Republic-Times that the board simply wanted to explore an option that would have students attend in-person with an option available to all parents to have their children use remote learning only.

The Waterloo School Board decided at its regular monthly meeting Monday night to table its vote on the plan for school this fall, pushing that decision to Friday’s special meeting. Read more on Monday’s meeting by clicking here.

Following a more than three-hour discussion that included input from Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner, the board finally voted unanimously in favor of the blended remote learning plan.

“The Board of Education did what we always do: we made the best possible decision with the most current, relevant information available to us,” Caupert said, emphasizing the board unanimously OK’d the blended learning plan.

Charron said this plan will be mostly remote learning for the entire district with the exception of students coming into school in small groups for specific instruction or added learning assistance.

“It’s going to keep changing, and we have to be able to keep changing, evolving and doing what’s best with the information,” Charron added.

The school start date in Waterloo will be Aug. 19.

