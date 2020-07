The Maeystown Fire Department responded about 7 a.m. Friday to the railroad crossing near Kidd Lake Road south of Fults after a locomotive sustained a fuel line rupture that resulted in the spill of about 100 gallons of fuel.

Some of the fuel ran off into a ditch, Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said.

Firemen assisted a railroad hazmat crew’s cleanup of the spill.

“The train engineer noticed it right away and called authorities quickly, so that was good,” Prange said.